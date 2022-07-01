UFC 276 Weigh-In Results: Israel Adesanya comes in at a lean 183.5 lbs

UFC 276 takes place tomorrow, Saturday July 2nd, 2022 at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada.

In the main event, UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya (22-1 MMA) will defend his middleweight title for the fifth time when he faces challenger Jared Cannonier (15-5 MMA).

Adesanya, ‘The Last Stylebender’ has only 1 loss to his record which occurred at light heavyweight against Jan Blachowicz (29-9 MMA) at UFC 259 in March of 2021.

Cannonier, ‘The Killa Gorilla’ is entering the Octagon with 5 wins in his last 6 fights.

In the co-main event, featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski (24-1 MMA) and challenger Max Holloway (23-6 MMA) will enter the Octagon in their trilogy match-up.

Volkanovski and Holloway met previously at UFC 245 in December of 2019 and at UFC 251 in July of 2020. Volkanovski, ‘The Great’, proved victorious both times and will be aiming to make it 3 in a row against ‘Blessed’ tomorrow night.

Sean Strickland (25-3 MMA) is facing off against Alex Pereira (5-1 MMA) in a middleweight bout.

Strickland, ‘Tarzan’ is coming into the cage with 6 wins in a row, his most recent against Jack Hermansson (22-7 MMA) in February of this year.

Pereira, ‘Poatan’ has won 5 of his last 6 fights, most recently against Bruno Silva (22-7 MMA) in March of this year.

The official weigh-in results are posted below:

UFC 276 Main Card (ESPN+ pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Israel Adesanya (183.5) vs. Jared Cannonier (184.5)

Alexander Volkanovski (144.5) vs. Max Holloway (144.5)

Sean Strickland () vs. Alex Pereira (184.5)

Robbie Lawler () vs. Bryan Barberena (170.5)

Pedro Munhoz (135.5) vs. Sean O’Malley (135)

UFC 276 Preliminary Card (ABC, ESPN, 8 p.m. ET)

Brad Riddell (155.5) vs. Jalin Turner ()

Ian Garry (171) vs. Gabe Green (170)

Donald Cerrone (170.5) vs. Jim Miller (170.5)

Brad Tavares (185.5) vs. Dricus Du Plessis (185)

UFC 276 Early Prelims (ESPN+, UFC Fight Pass, 6 p.m. ET)

Andre Muniz (185.5) vs. Uriah Hall (186)

Maycee Barber () vs. Jessica Eye (126)

Jessica-Rose Clark (135.5) vs. Julija Stoliarenko (136)

