UFC 273 lineup official with a total of six bouts on the main card

The UFC 273 lineup is now official with a total of six fights on the main card.

UFC 273 will take place on Saturday, April 9th at the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida.

The pay-per-view event will feature a pair of title fights atop the bill.

Alexander Volkanovski (23-1 MMA) will put his title on the line against former title challenger Chan Sung Jung (17-6 MMA) in the featherweight match-up. Volkanovski has 20 wins – yes 20 wins in a row and will be aiming to make is 21. Chan Sung Jung is coming off three wins in his last four fights and is eager to put an end to Volkanovki’s current winning streak.

Aljamain Sterling (20-3 MMA) will take on former champ and interim title holder Peter Yan (16-2 MMA) in a title rematch. It was Sterling who won the belt against Yan in the controversial disqualification back in March 2021 at UFC 259. The much anticipated rematch will see Sterlings’ first title defense against Yan and first bout since the DQ win in their first fight.

Gilbert Burns (20-4 MMA) will enter the cage with Khamzat Chimaev (10-0 MMA) at UFC 273. Burns has the unenviable task of trying to be the 1st to stop Chimaev. Khamzat is coming off a first round submission over Jingliang Li (18-7 MMA) this past October at UFC 267.

It will be Mackenzie Dern (11-2 MMA) vs Tecia Torres (13-5 MMA) in the women’s strawweight fight at 115 pounds. Dern will be looking to get back in the win column after a decision loss to Marina Rodriguez (16-1 MMA) this past October. Torres is entering the cage with a record of 3 wins in a row.

Aleksei Oleinik (59-16 MMA) will enter the Octagon to fight Jared Vanderaa (12-7 MMA). Oleninik is coming off three straight losses but is hoping to turn the tide in his bout with Vanderaa, who has lost three of his past four match-ups.

Dricus Du Plessis (16-2 MMA) steps in on short notice to take on former title challenger Kelvin Gastelum (17-8 MMA). Gastelum stayed on the card after his original opponent, Nassourdine Imavov (11-3 MMA), pulled out earlier this week. Gastelum has lost five of his past six fights, all coming against top fighters at middleweight division. Du Plessis is entering the Octagon with two back-to-back wins under his belt.

It will be an action packed UFC 273 which is just over a week away! Will you be watching? Who will you be betting on to take home the prize(s)?