UFC 269: ‘Oliveira vs. Poirier’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon remains in Nevada for tonight’s UFC 269 event, a fourteen-bout fight card headlined by Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier.

Oliveira (31-8 MMA) captured the promotions vacant 155lbs title back in May, when he stopped Michael Chandler with a TKO in the second round. That win marked ‘Do Bronx’ ninth in a row, with eight of those respective victories coming by finish.

Meanwhile, Dustin Poirier (28-6 MMA) will enter UFC 269 sporting a three-fight winning streak. ‘The Diamond’ is coming off back-to-back TKO victories over Conor McGregor in his most recent efforts.

Saturday’s blockbuster event is co-headlined by a women’s bantamweight title fight as Julianna Pena attempts to dethrone Amanda Nunes.

Pena (10-4 MMA, a former TUF winner, was last seen in action at January’s UFC 257 event, where she earned a submission victory over the versatile Sara McMann.

As for ‘champ champ’ Amanda Nunes (21-4 MMA), the perennial GOAT of MMA last competed in March, where she successfully defended her featherweight strap with a first round submission victory over Megan Anderson. ‘The Lioness’ has not tasted defeat since September of 2014, when she was stopped by elbows and punches from Cat Zingano.

Also featured on the main card of UFC 269 is the return of ‘Suga’ Sean O’Malley who is set to meet Raulian Paiva in a bantamweight showdown.

If that wasn’t enough to get you interested, former UFC champion Cody Garbrandt will be making his flyweight debut opposite Kai Kara-France.

Get all of tonight’s Live Results and Highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC 269 Main Card (PPV at 10pm EST)

Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier –

Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena –

Geoff Neal vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio –

Cody Garbrandt vs. Kai Kara-France –

Sean O’Malley vs. Raulian Paiva –

UFC 269 Prelims (ESPN / ESPN+ at 8pm EST)

Josh Emmett vs. Dan Ige –

Dominick Cruz vs. Pedro Munhoz –

Augusto Sakai vs. Tai Tuivasa –

Bruno Silva vs. Jordan Wright –

UFC 269 Early Prelims (ESPN+ at 6pm EST)

Eryk Anders vs. Andre Muniz –

Erin Blanchfield vs. Miranda Maverick –

Ryan Hall vs. Darrick Minner –

Randy Costa vs. Tony Kelley –

Priscila Cachoeira vs. Gillian Robertson –

Who are you picking to win tonight’s UFC 269 title fights? Share your predictions in the comment section PENN Nation!