UFC 265: ‘Lewis vs. Gane’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon returns to Houston for tonight’s UFC 265 event, a thirteen-bout fight card headlined by heavyweights Derrick Lewis and Ciryl Gane.

Lewis (25-7 MMA) will enter tonight’s interim heavyweight title fight with Gane (9-0 MMA) sporting a four-fight winning streak. In his most recent effort his past February, ‘The Black Beast‘ scored a sensational second round knockout victory over perennial division contender Curtis Blaydes.

Meanwhile, Ciryl Gane will be returning to the Octagon for the first time since June, where he picked up a unanimous decision victory over Alexander Volkov. The Frenchman has gone a perfect 6-0 under the UFC banner since joining the promotional ranks in August of 2019.

UFC 265 is co-headlined by a key bantamweight matchup featuring former featherweight kingpin Jose Aldo taking on Pedro Munhoz.

Aldo (29-7 MMA) most recently competed back in December, where he scored a unanimous decision victory over Marlon Vera. That win snapped a three-fight losing skid for the Brazilian legend.

Meanwhile, Pedro Munhoz (19-5 MMA) last made the walk to the Octagon in February where he picked up a unanimous decision victory over Jimmie Rivera. ‘The Young Punisher’ has gone 4-2 over his past six appearances overall.

If that wasn’t enough to get you interested, tonight’s UFC 265 main card also features a key welterweight contest between Michael Chiesa and Vicente Luque.

Chiesa (18-4 MMA) will enter tonight’s bout sporting a four-fight winning steak, his latest being a drubbing of Neil Magny back in January. ‘Maverick’ has not tasted defeat since July of 2018, when he was submitted by Anthony Pettis in a lightweight scrap.

Meanwhile, Vicente Luque (20-7-1 MMA) will enter UFC 265 on a three-fight winning streak, his most recent being a submission victory over former welterweight champion Tyron Woodley back in March. ‘The Silent Assassin’ has won 9 of his last 10 fights overall, with his lone loss in that time coming to Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson by decision.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC 265 Main Card (PPV at 10pm EST)

Derrick Lewis vs. Ciryl Gane

Jose Aldo vs. Pedro Munhoz

Vicente Luque vs. Michael Chiesa

Tecia Torres vs. Angela Hill

Song Yadong vs. Casey Kenney

UFC 265 Televised Prelims (ESPN2 at 8pm EST)

Bobby Green vs. Rafael Fiziev

Vince Morales vs. Drako Rodriguez

Alonzo Menifield vs. Ed Herman

Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Jessica Penne

UFC 265 Early Prelims (ESPN+ at 6pm EST)

Manel Kape vs. Ode Osbourne

Miles Johns vs. Anderson dos Santos

Victoria Leonardo vs. Melissa Gatto

Johnny Munoz vs. Jamey Simmons

