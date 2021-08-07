Sean O’Malley says matchmaker Sean Shelby acted like a “f*cking tool” after he turned down a fight at UFC 268

Sean O’Malley claims matchmaker Sean Shelby acted like a “f*cking tool” after he turned down an offer to fight at UFC 268 this November.

UFC 268 is currently slated to take place at Madison Square Garden in New York on November 6, 2021. The event is expected to be headlined by a highly anticipated welterweight title fight rematch between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington.

While many fighters long for the opportunity to fight at world famous MSG arena, men’s bantamweight standout Sean O’Malley is not one of them.

‘Suga’ recently revealed that he was offered the chance to compete at UFC 268 by matchmaker Sean Shelby, but he ultimately turned down the offer due to the following reasons.

“I don’t even know if I’m supposed to say this… Sean Shelby was mad at me.” O’Malley shared on The BrO’Malley Show on YouTube (via Sports Keeda). “Dude, I don’t wanna fight in New York. It’s far, the taxes are ridiculous, and Tim (Welch) has no-Gi or no, ADCC trials that weekend.”

Sean O’Malley’s explanation apparently did not sit well with the longtime UFC matchmaker.

“And he told me that before I even potentially had a fight. So, that’s his thing, and I’m not gonna say, ‘No. I have a fight’. We’re doing it, especially when I could fight like a month later in Vegas. And Sean Shelby was just like, mad and like, ‘Fine. Go hang out with (American rapper) 6ix9ine’. Like, just acting like a f**king tool, dude. So, I don’t know if I should’ve said that or not. But it’s like, dude, come on. What do you do?”

While Sean O’Malley knows that the UFC would be fine without him, he also feels his recent treatment from Sean Shelby was uncalled for.

“They don’t need me. But don’t treat me like that. Like, act like I’m not training or nothing. ‘Go, you’re hanging out with 6ix9ine, dude’. Like, I’m hanging out with him once. Well, three days, but, man, don’t make it up.”

What do you think of the comments allegedly made by Sean Shelby after Sean O'Malley declined his offer to compete at UFC 268?