UFC 264 weigh-in results: Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier official for main event

The official weigh-ins for UFC 264 took place on Friday in Las Vegas, Nevada, and 25 of the 26 fighters scheduled to compete made weight.

The main event of UFC 264 features the trilogy fight between lightweights Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier. Both men stepped onto the scale and successfully made weight, with each man standing on the scale at 156lbs. The UFC 264 main event is now official. It’s also worth noting that backup fighter Rafael dos Anjos also made weight, coming in at 156lbs.

The co-main event of UFC 264 is a welterweight bout between Gilbert Burns and Stephen Thompson, and both men weighed in at 170.5lbs, making the co-headliner official. This is an important fight for both men in the stacked UFC welterweight division.

Unfortunately, we did have one fighter miss weight for the event, and it was a pretty big miss as UFC women’s bantamweight contender Irene Aldana came in at 139.5lbs for her fight against Yana Kunitskaya, who came in at 134.5lbs. Aldana will be fined a percentage of her purse and the fight will go on as planned.

Check out the official UFC 264 weigh-in results below (Via UFC).

UFC 264 Main Card (PPV, 10 pm ET)

Lightweight Bout: Dustin Poirier (156) vs Conor McGregor (156)

Welterweight Bout: Gilbert Burns (170.5) vs Stephen Thompson (170.5)

Heavyweight Bout: Tai Tuivasa (263) vs Greg Hardy (264.5)

Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Irene Aldana (139.5)* vs Yana Kunitskaya (134.5)

Bantamweight Bout: Sean O’Malley (135.5) vs Kris Moutinho (135)

UFC 264 Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN +, 8 pm ET)

Welterweight Bout: Carlos Condit (171) vs Max Griffin (170.5)

Welterweight Bout: Niko Price (169.5) vs Michel Pereira (170.5)

Featherweight Bout: Ryan Hall (145) vs Ilia Topuria (145.5)

Middleweight Bout: Trevin Giles (185.5) vs Dricus Du Plessis (185.5)

UFC 264 Early Preliminary Card (ESPN/ESPN +, 6 pm ET)

Women’s Flyweight Bout: Jennifer Maia (125.5) vs Jessica Eye (125.5)

Middleweight Bout: Omari Akhmedov (185.5) vs Brad Tavares (184.5)

Flyweight Bout: Zhalgas Zhumagulov (125.5) vs Jerome Rivera (125.5)

Middleweight Bout: Hu Yaozong (185.5) vs Alen Amedovski (186)

*Irene Aldana missed weight at 139.5lbs. She was fined 30% of her purse and the fight will go on.