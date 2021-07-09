Jake Paul blasts “fraud” Conor McGregor ahead of UFC 264: “You can tell Conor has lost it”

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul blasted Conor McGregor ahead of UFC 264, suggesting that “you can tell Conor has lost it.”

McGregor and Dustin Poirier both took part in the pre-fight press conference on Thursday evening, and McGregor was criticized by fans who were watching for his weak trash talk. In addition to fans suggesting that McGregor may have lost a step, Paul believes that’s certainly the case. Taking to his social media following the presser, “The Problem Child” blasted McGregor and suggested that he is a fraud who is dealing with insecurities.

You can tell Conor has lost “it” He no longer speaks from a place of authenticity & you can tell he’s trying to convince himself of his own lies He takes offense to everything now He’s bathing in his own insecurity’s When we fight I will further expose him for the fraud he is — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) July 8, 2021

I had my jeweler custom make me a $100,000 dollar diamond necklace of this frame Reveal tomorrow pic.twitter.com/XAmkJ2x8gZ — Paul Paul (@jakepaul) July 8, 2021

It’s pretty evident that Paul and McGregor do not like one another. For Paul, he is trying his best to get under McGregor’s skin and get him interested in a boxing match against him. Although McGregor is not as good as he was a few years ago, he is still an absolutely massive pay-per-view draw and Paul knows that. If these two are ever to step into the boxing ring together with one another, there’s no doubt it would be one of the biggest fights of the year. That being said, Paul is busy right now training for former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and McGregor seems committed to MMA, so it doesn’t feel like Paul vs. McGregor is going to be a fight that we see anytime soon.

