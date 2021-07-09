Charles Oliveira predicts Conor McGregor will KO Dustin Poirier at UFC 264

UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira is predicting that promotional superstar Conor McGregor will KO Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

Oliveira will be a special guest in attendance at this Saturday’s blockbuster pay-per-view event at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Ahead of this weekend’s huge match, “Do Bronx” was asked who he believes will win the main event of UFC 264. Although most fans and media seem to think it’s a close fight that could go either way, the Brazilian champion is confident that he knows who is going to get his hand raised on Saturday night.

“Conor. Conor McGregor by knockout,” Oliveira told TMZ Sports.

The betting odds for this fight currently see Poirier as a small favorite, so if you agree with Oliveira’s prediction, then perhaps betting On McGregor at plus-money odds is the play.

Oliveira seems destined to face the winner of Saturday’s main event for the belt sometime later this year. Asked who he would rather face in his first official UFC lightweight title defense, the Brazilian said that he doesn’t care who he ends up fighting next because he’s confident that he can beat either man, but if you ask Oliveira, McGregor will be next for up.

“I’m the champion. For me, it’s the same, McGregor or Poirier. It’s the same,” Oliveira said.

Oliveira is coming off of a brilliant knockout win over Michael Chandler at UFC 262 back in May that won him the vacant lightweight title and proved that he’s one of the elite fighters in this division right now. That being said, both Poirier and McGregor are fresh matchups for the champion and it will be interesting to see how he fares against either man depending on who emerges as victorious this Saturday night at UFC 264.

Do you agree with Charles Oliveira that Conor McGregor will KO Dustin Poirier at UFC 264?