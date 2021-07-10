UFC 264: ‘Poirier vs. McGregor 3’ down to twelve bouts following last minute fight cancellation

Tonight’s highly anticipated UFC 264: ‘Poirier vs. McGregor 3’ fight card is down to twelve contests following a last minute fight cancellation.

The event was expected to be kicked off by a middleweight bout between Hu Yaozong and Alen Amedovski.

However, according to ESPN’s Marc Raimondi, the UFC was forced to cancel the Yaozong vs. Amedovski scrap, this due to Covid-19 protocols surrounding Alen’s camp.

The #UFC264 bout between Yu Haozong and Alen Amedovski is canceled due to COVID-19 protocols in Amedovski’s camp, UFC officials told ESPN. The card will go on with 12 fights. — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) July 10, 2021

Tonight’s UFC 264 pay-per-view event is headlined by a highly anticipated trilogy fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier.

McGregor (22-5 MMA) and Poirier (26-7 MMA) split their first two encounters, with the Irishman winning their featherweight fight at UFC 178, and ‘The Diamond’ emerging victorious in their lightweight rematch at UFC 257.

It is expected that the winner of tonight’s Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier rubber match will be the next man to challenge newly crowned UFC lightweight champ Charles Oliveira.

Tonight’s event is co-headlined by a key welterweight matchup between former division title challengers Stephen Thompson and Gilbert Burns.

Get the updated UFC 264 fight card and start times below:

UFC 264 Main Card (10pm EST on PPV)

Dustin Poirier vs Conor McGregor –

Gilbert Burns vs Stephen Thompson –

Tai Tuivasa vs Greg Hardy –

Irene Aldana vs Yana Kunitskaya –

Sean O’Malley vs Kris Moutinho –

UFC 264 Prelims (8pm EST on ESPN)

Carlos Condit vs Max Griffin –

Niko Price vs Michel Pereira –

Ryan Hall vs Ilia Topuria –

Trevin Giles vs Dricus Du Plessis –

UFC 264 Early Prelims (6:30pm EST on ESPN+)

Jennifer Maia vs Jessica Eye –

Omari Akhmedov vs Brad Tavares –

Zhalgas Zhumagulov vs Jerome Rivera –