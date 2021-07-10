UFC 264: ‘Poirier vs. McGregor 3’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon remains in Las Vegas for tonight’s UFC 264 event, a thirteen-bout fight card headlined by Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 3.

McGregor (22-5 MMA) and Poirier (26-7 MMA) will collide in their highly anticipated rubber match this evening, with the winner expected to be the first man to challenge newly crowned UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira.

Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier split their first two encounters, with the Irishman winning their featherweight fight at UFC 178, and ‘The Diamond’ emerging victorious in their lightweight rematch at UFC 257.

Tonight’s UFC 264 event is co-headlined by a key welterweight matchup between former division title challengers Stephen Thompson and Gilbert Burns.

Thompson (16-4-1 MMA) will enter the contest on a two-fight winning streak, this after earning back-to-back unanimous decision victories over Vicente Luque and Goeff Neal.

Meanwhile, Gilbert Burns (19-4 MMA) will be stepping foot in the Octagon for the first time since suffering a TKO loss to reigning welterweight kingpin Kamaru Usman at UFC 258. Prior to that setback, ‘Durinho‘ had put together a six-fight win streak, which included victories over Tyron Woodley and Demian Maia.

If that wasn’t enough to get you interested, tonight’s UFC 264 main card also features a heavyweight bout between Tai Tuivasa and Greg Hardy.

Tuivasa (11-3 MMA) will enter the contest on a two-fight winning steak, this after scoring knockout wins over Stefan Struve and Harry Hunsucker in his most recent Octagon appearances.

Meanwhile, Greg Hardy (7-3) will enter tonight’s UFC 264 event looking to rebound from his TKO loss to Marcin Tybura this past December. Prior to the setback, the former NFL standout had put together a two-fight winning streak by defeating Yorgan de Castro and Maurice Greene.

Tonight’s ‘Poirier vs. McGregor 3’ event also features the returns of fan favorites Sean O’Malley and Carlos Condit.

O’Malley is set to square off with Kris Moutinho in the opening bout of the UFC 264 main card, while Condit is set to clash with Max Griffin in the featured prelim.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC 264 Main Card (10pm EST on PPV)

Dustin Poirier vs Conor McGregor –

Gilbert Burns vs Stephen Thompson –

Tai Tuivasa vs Greg Hardy –

Irene Aldana vs Yana Kunitskaya –

Sean O’Malley vs Kris Moutinho –

UFC 264 Prelims (8pm EST on ESPN)

Carlos Condit vs Max Griffin –

Niko Price vs Michel Pereira –

Ryan Hall vs Ilia Topuria –

Trevin Giles vs Dricus Du Plessis –

UFC 264 Early Prelims (6:30 pm EST on ESPN+)

Jennifer Maia vs Jessica Eye –

Omari Akhmedov vs Brad Tavares –

Zhalgas Zhumagulov vs Jerome Rivera –

Hu Yaozong vs Alen Amedovski – Cancelled at the last minute

Who are you picking to win tonight’s trilogy fight between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier at UFC 264? Share your predictions in the comment section PENN Nation!