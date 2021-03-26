UFC 261 sells out in minutes, breaks arena gate record in Jacksonville

UFC 261 will be the first event since the pandemic began with a sold-out crowd.

Dana White recently revealed the promotion is heading back to Jacksonville for the stacked UFC 261 card and will have full capacity. To no surprise, the event sold out in minutes and White revealed it was one of the fastest sellouts in UFC history. The event will also set the gate record for the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville.

Thank you UFC fans!!! – Sold out in minutes. One of the fastest sell outs in UFC history.

– Arena record for highest gross.

– 15k attendance

I will see you in Jacksonville pic.twitter.com/mPwmOf4Saa — danawhite (@danawhite) March 26, 2021

Although some have been critical that the UFC is holding a full capacity event with the pandemic still a thing, it will be good to have fans back in the arena at UFC 261. There is no question many fighters build off the atmosphere of the crowd to hype them up. But, after a year of no to limited fans in attendance, it will be a bit weird to see a soldout arena again.

In the main event of UFC 261 on April 24, Kamaru Usman and Jorge Masvidal are set to rematch not even a year after their first fight. The two first met at UFC 251 in July on Fight Island, where Masvidal took the fight on six day’s notice and suffered a decision loss. Although it was a dominating win for Usman, he said he wanted to rematch “Gamebred” because he wants to finish him this time around.

Also on the stacked UFC 261 card is Valentina Shevchenko defending her flyweight title against Jessica Andrade. Weili Zhang will also look to defend her strawweight title for the second time as she battles former champion, Rose Namajunas. As well, Chris Weidman will rematch Uriah Hall and Anthony Smith battles Jimmy Crute to round out the main card.

Are you excited for UFC 261 and for fans to be back in the arena?