Stipe Miocic is the greatest MMA heavyweight of all time, says Dana White

UFC president Dana White said that UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic is the greatest MMA fighter to ever compete in his weight division.

Miocic defends the heavyweight crown once again this weekend when he faces off against rival Francis Ngannou in a rematch that headlines UFC 260. Ahead of his fight, 3News’ Jim Donovan spoke to White about the Cleveland native, and the UFC president couldn’t hold back his praise, telling Donovan that he believes Miocic is the best MMA heavyweight ever.

“He’s the greatest heavyweight champion of all-time. Not just in the UFC, but in the entire sport. He’s a great ambassador for the sport and the brand. Just such a good human being, such a regular guy and you couldn’t ask for more from any of your champions,” White said.

It’s worth noting that White made a specific mention to say that Miocic is not only the best UFC heavyweight of all time, but also the best in MMA, likely a nod to anyone who believes the great Fedor Emelianenko is still about Miocic. In White’s view, Miocic now sits at the top of the heavyweight legacy ladder. With four title defenses of the UFC heavyweight title, the most by any heavyweight ever, Miocic has accomplished more being the UFC heavyweight champion than anyone else ever has in the Octagon, and White has taken notice of it.

If Miocic isn’t No. 1, then the next best heavyweight would likely be Emelianenko. After that, you have a host of other big men who held the label before Miocic ran away with it. Of course, Miocic has a very tough test on his hands this weekend when he takes on Ngannou, a fighter many believe could eventually usurp him as the best heavyweight ever. But for now, Miocic is at the top of the heavyweight GOAT ladder, at least in White’s opinion.

Do you agree with Dana White that Stipe Miocic is the greatest heavyweight of all time?