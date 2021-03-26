UFC 260 weigh-in results: Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou make weight, two fighter miss

The official weigh-ins for UFC 260 took place on Friday, and both Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou made weight for their title fight.

In the main event of the evening, UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic puts his title on the line for the second time against Francis Ngannou in a high-profile fight between two elite talents. Miocic is coming off of back-to-back wins over Daniel Cormier to win their trilogy 2-1, while Ngannou is riding into this fight off the strength of four straight victories by first-round knockout. Both Miocic and Ngannou successfully made weight for the fight, with Miocic coming in at 234lbs, and with Ngannou coming in at 263lbs.

The co-main event sees former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley taking on Vicente Luque. Woodley is coming off of three straight losses and is looking to turn back the clock and show us that he still has what it takes to win fights in the UFC. Luque, meanwhile, has won eight of his last nine fights overall and is coming off of back-to-back wins over Alex Oliveira and Niko Price. Luque weighed in at 170.5lbs and Woodley 171lbs.

Check out the full weigh-in results for UFC 260 (via MMAjunkie.com).

UFC 260 Main Card (10 pm EST)

Heavyweight bout: Stipe Miocic (234) vs. Francis Ngannou (263)

Welterweight bout: Vicente Luque (170.5) vs. Tyron Woodley (171)

Bantamweight bout: Sean O’Malley (136) vs. Thomas Almeida (136)

Women’s flyweight bout: Miranda Maverick (126) vs. Gillian Robertson (125.5)

Lightweight bout: Jamie Mullarkey (155.5) vs. Khama Worthy (155.5)

UFC 260 Prelims (7:30 pm EST)

Light heavyweight bout: Fabio Cherant (206.5)* vs. Alonzo Menifield (205)

Welterweight bout: Jared Gooden (171.5) vs. Abubakar Nurmagomedov (170.5)

Light heavyweight bout: Modestas Bukauskas (205.5) vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (206)

Featherweight bout: Omar Morales (146) vs. Shane Young (145.5)

Middleweight bout: Abu Azaitar (185.5) vs. Marc-Andre Barriault (185)

*Cherant missed weight by 0.5lbs and has one hour to cut the additional weight.

*Gooden missed weight by 0.5lbs and has one hour to cut the additional weight.

