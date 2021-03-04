UFC 259: ‘Blachowicz vs Adesanya’ Fight Card and Start Times

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to pay-per-view this weekend with an absolutely electric UFC 259 card featuring three huge title fights – headlined by Jan Blachowicz vs Israel Adesanya for the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship.

Event: UFC 259: Blachowicz vs Adesanya

Date: Saturday, 6th March 2021

Location: UFC APEX, Las Vegas, Nevada

Broadcast: ESPN+ – 6pm/8pm/10pm EST

In what is being described as, on paper, one of the best UFC cards of all-time, there are so many enticing encounters on the UFC 259 bill that fans have to enjoy on Saturday night. From title bouts to potential number one contender clashes, it really is hard to find a flaw in here.

Plus, in addition to Blachowicz vs. Adesanya, Amanda Nunes defends her featherweight crown against Megan Anderson and Petr Yan will try to finally put the finishing touches on his rivalry with Aljamain Sterling when they meet for the UFC Bantamweight Championship.

Below, you’ll find the full list of fights plus start times courtesy of UFC.com.

UFC 259 Main Card – ESPN+ (10pm EST)

Light Heavyweight Championship – Jan Blachowicz [c] vs. Israel Adesanya

Women’s Featherweight Championship – Amanda Nunes [c] vs. Megan Anderson

Bantamweight Championship – Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling

Lightweight – Islam Makhachev vs. Drew Dober

Light Heavyweight – Thiago Santos vs. Aleksandar Rakic

UFC 259 Prelims – ESPN+ (8pm EST)

Bantamweight – Dominick Cruz vs. Casey Kenney

Bantamweight – Song Yadong vs. Kyler Phillips

Flyweight – Joseph Benavidez vs. Askar Askarov

Flyweight – Rogerio Bontorin vs. Kai Kara-France

UFC 259 Early Prelims – ESPN+ (6pm EST)

Flyweight – Tim Elliott vs. Jordan Espinosa

Light Heavyweight – Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Carlos Ulberg

Welterweight – Sean Brady vs. Jake Matthews

Women’s Strawweight – Livinha Souza vs. Amanda Lemos

Lightweight – Uros Medic vs. Aalon Cruz

Bantamweight – Mario Bautista vs. Trevin Jones

Blachowicz is heading into his fight against Adesanya as the underdog in the eyes of many, but the man himself certainly doesn’t feel that way.

“We do a lot of wrestling so maybe I will take him down. But, I like fighting standup, every fight starts standing, Blachowicz said. “If I have a chance to take him down I will do it. I watched the fight in kickboxing where he got knocked out many times. I will use my striking to knock him out. It’s part of my game plan but you will have to wait until to see the fight. He will feel the Legendary Polish Power, I promise you.”