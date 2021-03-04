UFC 259: ‘Blachowicz vs Adesanya’ Fight Card and Start Times

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to pay-per-view this weekend with an absolutely electric UFC 259 card featuring three huge title fights – headlined by Jan Blachowicz vs Israel Adesanya for the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship.
Event: UFC 259: Blachowicz vs Adesanya
Date: Saturday, 6th March 2021
Location: UFC APEX, Las Vegas, Nevada
Broadcast: ESPN+ – 6pm/8pm/10pm EST
In what is being described as, on paper, one of the best UFC cards of all-time, there are so many enticing encounters on the UFC 259 bill that fans have to enjoy on Saturday night. From title bouts to potential number one contender clashes, it really is hard to find a flaw in here.
Plus, in addition to Blachowicz vs. Adesanya, Amanda Nunes defends her featherweight crown against Megan Anderson and Petr Yan will try to finally put the finishing touches on his rivalry with Aljamain Sterling when they meet for the UFC Bantamweight Championship.
Below, you’ll find the full list of fights plus start times courtesy of UFC.com.
UFC 259 Main Card – ESPN+ (10pm EST)
- Light Heavyweight Championship – Jan Blachowicz [c] vs. Israel Adesanya
- Women’s Featherweight Championship – Amanda Nunes [c] vs. Megan Anderson
- Bantamweight Championship – Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling
- Lightweight – Islam Makhachev vs. Drew Dober
- Light Heavyweight – Thiago Santos vs. Aleksandar Rakic
UFC 259 Prelims – ESPN+ (8pm EST)
- Bantamweight – Dominick Cruz vs. Casey Kenney
- Bantamweight – Song Yadong vs. Kyler Phillips
- Flyweight – Joseph Benavidez vs. Askar Askarov
- Flyweight – Rogerio Bontorin vs. Kai Kara-France
UFC 259 Early Prelims – ESPN+ (6pm EST)
- Flyweight – Tim Elliott vs. Jordan Espinosa
- Light Heavyweight – Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Carlos Ulberg
- Welterweight – Sean Brady vs. Jake Matthews
- Women’s Strawweight – Livinha Souza vs. Amanda Lemos
- Lightweight – Uros Medic vs. Aalon Cruz
- Bantamweight – Mario Bautista vs. Trevin Jones
Blachowicz is heading into his fight against Adesanya as the underdog in the eyes of many, but the man himself certainly doesn’t feel that way.
“We do a lot of wrestling so maybe I will take him down. But, I like fighting standup, every fight starts standing, Blachowicz said. “If I have a chance to take him down I will do it. I watched the fight in kickboxing where he got knocked out many times. I will use my striking to knock him out. It’s part of my game plan but you will have to wait until to see the fight. He will feel the Legendary Polish Power, I promise you.”