UFC 259 | Pro fighters make their picks for Amanda Nunes vs Megan Anderson title fight

In the co-main event of UFC 259, Amanda Nunes is set to defend her featherweight title as she battles Megan Anderson. Heading into the fight, Nunes is a massive -1000 favorite while the challenger is a +600 underdog.

Ahead of the fight, BJPENN.com reached out to several pro fighters to get their predictions for the scrap. The pros believe Nunes gets the job done and likely does so by stoppage.

BJPENN.com Fighter Picks Amanda Nunes vs Megan Anderson:

Maycee Barber, UFC flyweight: Amanda Nunes. Megan is a good fighter but this won’t be close, Amanda is just too good for anyone.

Tim Elliott, UFC flyweight: I’m an underdog guy and I’m a gambler and I think Anderson gets the job done. Anderson has the length and range to frustrate Nunes on the feet. It is a long shot, but she also just had a kid and I know firsthand, having a newborn and fighting in the UFC is tough. You don’t get much sleep, you are tired, so if there is a time for her to lose it’s this fight right here.

Randy Brown, UFC welterweight: Amanda Nunes, And Still. She is the GOAT, and no one can beat her, especially at featherweight. She is so well-rounded and can win this fight however she wants to.

Alexander Hernandez, UFC lightweight: Amanda Nunes no question. I won’t pick anyone to beat her.

Dustin Jacoby, UFC light heavyweight: I actually think Anderson will be the most difficult test for Nunes as of late. Nunes is the GOAT but I think the size and power of Anderson can cause Nunes trouble. However, Nunes is so good at making adjustments and I think she’ll make the right ones and win a decision or late stoppage. But, it will be closer than some think.

Kai Kara-France, UFC flyweight: It is a good matchup. Anderson is long and rangy which will give her some advantages against Nunes. If Megan has a good game plan, which I think she will under James Krause, she can get it done. It will be tough because Nunes is the GOAT, but I think Anderson can get it done.

Renato Moicano, UFC lightweight: Amanda Nunes by TKO probably in the first or second round. I don’t see anyone beating Amanda.

David Dvorak, UFC flyweight: Amanda Nunes. How can you not pick the GOAT? I expect her to use her grappling to win the fight.

Fighters picking Amanda Nunes: Maycee Barber, Randy Brown, Alexander Hernandez, Dustin Jacoby, Renato Moicano, David Dvorak

Fighters picking Megan Anderson: Tim Elliott, Kai Kara-France

Who do you think wins, Amanda Nunes or Megan Anderson?