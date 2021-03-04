Video | Dana White shares incredible preview for Saturday’s UFC 259 pay-per-view event

UFC president Dana White has shared the fantastic cold open for UFC 259 as we get closer and closer to fight night in Las Vegas.

There’s no way of getting around it – the event White has put together this weekend is absolutely stacked. From the early prelims all the way up to the three title fights, it’s easy to understand why people are getting just a little bit excited about what’s to come.

Ahead of the event, White has given fans an early look at the cold open for UFC 259.

BOOOOOOOM!!!!!! HOLY SHIT i can't wait pic.twitter.com/MRTalcxoH0 — danawhite (@danawhite) March 4, 2021

The next few months seem to be preparing the UFC for one of their best years in recent memory and, by the time we get to the summer, the hope is that fans can once again come into arenas in their thousands.

But for the time being the priority needs to be UFC 259 because this event has so much going for it. At the core of that, of course, is the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship main event that will be contested by two champions – Jan Blachowicz and Israel Adesanya.

See the full lineup for UFC 259 below (h/t MMA Mania):

UFC 259 PPV Main Card on ESPN+ (10 p.m. ET):

145 lbs.: UFC Women’s Featherweight Champion Amanda Nunes vs. Megan Anderson

135 lbs.: UFC Bantamweight Champion Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling

155 lbs.: Drew Dober vs. Islam Makhachev

205 lbs.: Aleksandar Rakic vs. Thiago Santos

UFC 259 Prelims Card on ESPN (8 p.m. ET):

135 lbs.: Dominick Cruz vs. Casey Kenney

135 lbs.: Kyler Phillips vs. Song Yadong

125 lbs.: Askar Askarov vs. Joseph Benavidez

115 lbs.: Amanda Lemos vs. Livinha Souza

UFC 259 Early Prelims Card on ESPN+ (6 p.m. ET):

125 lbs.: Tim Elliott vs. Jordan Espinosa

205 lbs.: Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Carlos Ulberg

170 lbs.: Sean Brady vs. Jake Matthews

125 lbs.: Rogerio Bontorin vs. Kai Kara-France

155 lbs.: Aalon Cruz vs. Uros Medic

135 lbs.: Mario Bautista vs. Trevin Jones