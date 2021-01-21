Fedor Emelianenko hospitalized with COVID-19

Russian MMA legend Fedor Emelianenko has been admitted into a Moscow hospital specializing in treating COVID-19. News of Emelianenko’s hospitalization was first reported by RIA Novosti and later reported by RT Sport.

Information on Emelianenko’s condition is currently scarce, but a statement issued on the Russian star’s social media accounts thanked his fans for their support.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RT Sport (@rtsportnews)

“Thanks to all who are genuinely concerned for my health,” the message read. “I feel fine, I am going into recovery. I’m grateful to the doctors and medical staff for their care and hard work.”

Fedor Emelianenko is widely regarded as one of the greatest heavyweight fighters in MMA history. Many fans also consider him the greatest fighter ever in any weight class.

The former PRIDE heavyweight champion has spent the most recent chapter of his career fighting for Bellator, where he has gone 3-2, picking up victories over Frank Mir, Chael Sonnen and Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, and losing to Matt Mitrione and Ryan Bader. The loss to Bader, a first-round knockout, occurred in the final round of the Bellator Heavyweight Grand Prix, with the promotion’s vacant heavyweight title on the line.

Prior to competing in Bellator, Emelianenko partook in a number of fighters under the RIZIN, M-1 and Fight Nights Global banners. Before that, he enjoyed a stint in Strikeforce, though his time with that promotion ended with consecutive stoppage losses to Fabricio Werdum, Antonio “Bigfoot” Silva and Dan Henderson.

Emelianenko had his best success in defunct Japanese MMA organization PRIDE, where he was the heavyweight champion. Highlights of his run in the promotion included victories over fellow legends like Gary Goodridge, Mark Coleman, Antônio Rodrigo Nogueira, Mirko “Cro Cop” Filipovic, and Mark Hunt.

The team at BJPENN.com wishes the legendary Fedor Emelianenko a speedy recovery.