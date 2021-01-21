Mike Perry gives “kudos to the parents out there” following his first two weeks as a father

UFC star “Platinum” Mike Perry has taken the time to give kudos to all parents after his first few weeks of being a father.

It’s been a turbulent few months for Perry both in and outside of mixed martial arts, with his latest bout ending in a unanimous decision loss to Tim Means at UFC 255 in November. Following that, Perry released a series of unsettling videos and tweets that had left many wondering whether or not he needs to receive some help.

Now that he’s a father, however, it seems as if Perry is starting to look at the world a little differently.

Couldn’t imagine having a job and having to take care of a baby. Late nights , early mornings. Kudos to the parents out there. — Platinum Mike Perry (@PlatinumPerry) January 21, 2021

“Couldn’t imagine having a job and having to take care of a baby,” Perry wrote. “Late nights , early mornings. Kudos to the parents out there.”

This comes after Perry sent yet another mixed message to his fanbase, continuing his run as one of the most polarizing figures in the entire sport.

“Thank you to all the fans who helped me run miles, and spar gladiators daily in practice,” Perry wrote recently. “To the fans who helped me knockout 11 pros and helped me make weight 20 out of 21 times, idk how I could’ve done any of this without you effing scumbags.”

“Y’all hate on me so hard you should start paying me rent for living in your heads,” Perry added. “I’ll fight anyone and if they can stop me I’ll quit but I won’t quit before that. I’m not like you. You’re weak and I’m a savage. Let me go out on my Sheild or keep on fighting. You’re all fake.”

While he may only have a 14-7 professional record, Perry is the kind of fighter who is always going to get a lot of people tuning into his bouts—if only because they just don’t know what he’s going to do next.

Are you a fan of Mike Perry, and do you think he’ll be able to get back to winning ways in his next few fights? Let us know down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!