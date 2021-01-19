Dustin Poirier issues bold prediction for UFC 257 rematch with Conor McGregor

Dustin Poirier is looking to exact his revenge against Conor McGregor in the main event of UFC 257 this Saturday.

Poirier and McGregor first fought back at UFC 178 in 2014 with McGregor winning by first-round knockout. However, the fight took place at featherweight and many believe it is a much different scrap with it now taking place at lightweight. “The Diamond” has proven he is a legit contender and has a much better chin at 155-pounds.

For Poirier, not only does he expect to get his hand raised, but he is looking for the first-round KO.

“Knock him out in the first round and get out of there. That is the way I want to see this fight end,” Poirier said on UFC countdown. “January 23 I will get my hand raised by any means necessary.”

It is interesting to hear Poirier want the first-round KO given that is how he lost to McGregor when they fought nearly six-and-a-half-years ago. The Irishman is also predicting a knockout inside 60 seconds for this fight as well. So, for the fans watching, based on their predictions, this fight could end very early on Saturday night.

Conor McGregor is coming off a 40-second knockout win over Donald Cerrone at UFC 246. The fight marked his return to the sport after he was submitted by Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title at UFC 229. The Irishman scored KO wins over Eddie Alvarez and Jose Aldo to win the lightweight and featherweight titles.

Dustin Poirier is coming off a Fight of the Year contender against Dan Hooker in June which he won by decision. It was his first time fighting since he suffered a submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title. He is also the former interim lightweight champion.

Do you think Dustin Poirier will KO Conor McGregor in the first round at UFC 257? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!