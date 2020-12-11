UFC 256 weigh-in results: Main, co-main events official

On Saturday night, the UFC will return to our screens with its final pay-per-view card of the year: The staked UFC 256 out of the Apex facility in Las Vegas.

UFC 256 will be headlined by a short-notice flyweight title fight between champion Deiveson Figueiredo and challenger Brandon Moreno, both of whom picked up victories at UFC 255 last month, defeating Alex Perez and Brandon Royval respectively.

In the UFC 256 co-main event, top lightweight contender Tony Ferguson will look to rebound from his first loss in 13 fights as he takes on upset-minded Brazilian Charles Oliveira.

Other highlights of the card include appearances from fan favorite veterans like Junior dos Santos, Cub Swanson and Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza, and up-and-coming stars like Ciryl Gane, Kevin Holland, Mackenzie Dern, Virna Jandiroba, and Chase Hooper.

On Friday morning, the fighters on the UFC 256 bill stepped onto the scale for battle. Heading into the weigh-ins, there was some concern about Figueiredo and Oliveira making weight, given that both have failed to do so previously—and with more time to prepare. In the end, however, both men and their respective opponents hit their marks, making the UFC 256 main and co-main events official.

See the full weigh-in results for the card below (via MMA Junkie):

UFC 256 Main Card | 10:00 pm ET on pay-per-view

Champ Deiveson Figueiredo (124.5) vs. Brandon Moreno (124.5) – for flyweight title

Tony Ferguson (155) vs. Charles Oliveira (154.5)

Mackenzie Dern () vs. Virna Jandiroba (115)

Kevin Holland (185) vs. Ronaldo Souza (185.5)

Junior Dos Santos () vs. Ciryl Gane ()

UFC 256 Main Card | 8:00 pm ET on ESPN+, ESPN2

Daniel Pineda (145.5) vs. Cub Swanson ()

Rafael Fiziev (155.5) vs. Renato Moicano (155)

Billy Quarantillo (145.5) vs. Gavin Tucker (146)

Sam Hughes (115.5) vs. Tecia Torres (115.5)

UFC 256 Main Card | 7:00 pm ET on ESPN+, ESPN2

Peter Barrett () vs. Chase Hooper (145.5)

