Scott Coker confirms Bellator will not block Dillon Danis from boxing Jake Paul

Bellator president Scott Coker confirmed that he will not block Dillon Danis from making the move to the boxing ring for a Jake Paul fight.

In the wake of Paul’s recent KO win over Nate Robinson on the undercard of the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. PPV card, there have been plenty of athletes calling out Paul for his next fight. One of those athletes is Danis, the Bellator middleweight. Both Danis and Paul haven’t liked each other for a long time and it’s gotten to a new level of hatred between the two since Paul finished Robinson. It seems like there is a lot of interest on both sides to potentially book Paul vs. Danis in a boxing match in 2021.

Earlier this week, Coker commented on a possible Danis vs. Paul matchup, and he suggested that if Paul wants to box Danis, then he wants him to take an MMA match, too. Although Coker still says that’s the ideal scenario, he now admits that Bellator won’t stand in the way of Paul boxing Danis. Speaking to the media following Bellator 254, Coker confirmed that Danis will be allowed to take a boxing match with Paul.

“Look, if Dillon wants to fight him in boxing, we’re not going to stand in the way. We’ll definitely let it happen and you know, that’s going to be up to him,” Coker said. “Those conversations are ongoing and they have been happening.”

Paul has a long list of opponents that he could potentially square off against, including fellow YouTuber KSI, but Danis seems like one of the top potential opponents. If Danis wants to fight Paul, then Bellator won’t stop it from happening. Now he has to get Paul to agree to the numbers and if they can, then perhaps we will see this fight in 2021.

Do you think Scott Coker will co-promote the Dillon Danis vs. Jake Paul boxing matchup?