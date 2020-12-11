Dana White heaps praise on “absolute monster” Deiveson Figueiredo

UFC President Dana White has some high praise for the promotion’s undisputed flyweight champion, Brazilian finisher Deiveson Figueiredo.

Figueiredo will return to the MMA limelight this weekend, as he takes on top flyweight contender Brandon Moreno in the main event of UFC 256.

Both he and Moreno both fought at UFC 255 last month, picking up first-round wins over Alex Perez and Brandon Royval respectively, but agreed to make lightning-quick turnarounds when the UFC needed a main event for this Saturday’s card.

White, who has struggled greatly to promote the UFC flyweight division previously, seems to have finally found some flyweights he can get behind. Speaking tp ESPN ahead of UFC 256, he gushed over Figueiredo and Moreno, showering the champion with particularly high praise.

“It’s incredible,” White said of Figueiredo and Moreno. “Not only do I love [the quick turnarounds they’re making], and it’s great for the sport, but the fans love it. I mean, if you’re a real fight fan, you love guys like this that just fought, both coming off incredible finishes, and then turn right around and fight each other again three weeks later. It’s the champion versus the number one contender, it doesn’t get any better than that.

“Figueiredo has been on a roll man, this kid’s an absolute monster,” White added, applauding the champion. “He’s been destroying everyone since he’s been champion too. I don’t know. That’s how the oddsmakers have it. I don’t know if that’s actually how the fight really plays out, but that’s how they have it.”

