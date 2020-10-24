UFC 254 Results: Magomed Ankalaev KO’s Ion Cutelaba (Video)

A highly anticipated light heavyweight rematch between Ion Cutelaba and Magomed Ankalaev kicks off today’s UFC 254 main card from Yas Island.

Cutelaba and Ankalaev had originally collided at UFC Norfolk in February of 2020, with Magomed emerging victorious by way of a controversial first round TKO victory.

Due to the controversy, the light heavyweights were immediately booked to rematch at UFC 249. Then, after the scheduled April pay-per-view was forced to be postponed, the fight was re-booked to take place at UFC 252.

However, due to further complications, including a positive test for Covid-19, the fight was ultimately scratch from UFC 252 and then again from UFC Vegas 8.

With the fight finally in the clear, both Ion Cutelaba and Magomed Ankalaev are keen on making a statement at today’s UFC 254 event.

Round one begins and both men come out quickly. Magomed Ankalaev lands a low kick. Ion Cutelaba responds with a quick right hand. He lands another. Ankalaev responds with another hard low kick. Cutelaba with a straight right that falls short. Both men fire off combinations. Magomed lands a nice knee to the body. Cutelaba is looking to find his way inside. He does and lands a short left hook. Magomed Ankalaev with a straight left that drops Ion Cutelaba. ‘The Hulk’ scrambles right back to his feet but is quickly knocked down again. Big ground and pound and this one is over.

Magomed Ankalaev knocks out Ion Cutelaba!!! Wow. pic.twitter.com/JpmKnOXGi4 — ShayMyName (@ImShannonTho) October 24, 2020

Official UFC 254 Result: Magomed Ankalaev def. Ion Cutelaba via KO in Round 1

