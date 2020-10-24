Pros react after Magomed Ankalaev KO’s Ion Cutelaba at UFC 254

A highly anticipated light heavyweight rematch between Ion Cutelaba and Magomed Ankalaev kicked off today’s UFC 254 main card from Yas Island.

Cutelaba and Ankalaev had originally collided at UFC Norfolk in February of 2020, with Magomed emerging victorious by way of a controversial first round TKO victory.

Due to the controversy, the light heavyweights were immediately booked to fight again. However, the rematch wound up being postponed on multiple occasions, the latest caused by a positive test for Covid-19 ahead of UFC Vegas 8.

Ion Cutelaba (15-5 MMA) entered UFC 254 having gone 3-2 over his past five Octagon appearances. During that stretch ‘The Hulk’ had scored three stoppage wins over opponents Henrique da Silva, Gadzhimurad Antigulov and Khalil Rountree.

Meanwhile, Magomed Ankalaev (14-1 MMA) came into today’s pay-per-view bout riding an impressive four-fight win streak. Ankalaev’s lone loss in the UFC came by submission in the final second of his fight with Paul Craig.

Tonight’s Ankalaev vs. Cutelaba rematch did not last long as Magomed was able to drop Ion with a straight left early in the opening round. ‘The Hulk’ would quickly scramble to his feet, but was dropped again just seconds later. Following some nasty ground and pound, the bout was mercifully waved off by the referee.

Official UFC 254 Result: Magomed Ankalaev def. Ion Cutelaba via KO in Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to Ankalaev defeating Cutelaba below:

Great way to start off the PPV, this fights going to be a BANGER!! #UFC254 — BRYAN BARBERENA (@bryan_barberena) October 24, 2020

What a great match up to start off the epic #UFC254 card!! Let’s goooo! 👊🏼👊🏼 who y’all taking in this one?! — Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) October 24, 2020

Gotta crush this training session now but #UFC254 just started. 2pm fights threw me off dammit 😂

Best of luck to all the fighters and put on a great show! Training comes first.. checking my phone for updates.#ineedmyfix 🤣 #hardestworkersintheroom — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) October 24, 2020

I felt like @Jon_Anik watching that finish!! 😂😂 you tha man! #UFC254 — Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) October 24, 2020

