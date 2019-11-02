UFC 244: Diaz vs. Masvidal Results and Highlights

The Octagon returns to Madison Square Garden this evening for UFC 244, a pay-per-view event headlined by a welterweight fight between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal.

The winner of tonight’s UFC 244 main event between Diaz and Masvidal will be awarded the promotions new BMF Title by none other than Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

Nate Diaz (20-11 MMA) was last seen in action at August’s UFC 241 event, where he scored a unanimous decision victory over former lightweight champion Anthony ‘Showtime’ Pettis.

Meanwhile, Jorge Masvidal set the record for ‘fastest knockout’ in promotional history in his most recent Octagon appearance, defeating Ben Askren in just 5-seconds at UFC 239.

The co-main event of UFC 244 will feature a middleweight bout between Darren Till and Kelvin Gastelum.

The former welterweight title challenger, Till (17-2-1 MMA), will be moving up a division in hopes of snapping his two-fight losing skid. The Liverpool native was starched by Jorge Masvidal in his most recent Octagon appearance at March’s UFC event in London.

As for Kelvin Gastelum, the perennial division contender is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Israel Adesanya in his most recent effort at UFC 236. That fight is widely considered to be the frontrunner for ‘Fight of the year’ honors.

Also featured on tonight’s UFC 244 main card is a key lightweight battle between former interim title challenger Kevin Lee and undefeated contender Gregor Gillespie.

Get all of tonight’s UFC 244 Results and Highlights below:

UFC 244 MAIN CARD (10pm est on PPV)

Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz

Kelvin Gastelum vs. Darren Till

Vicente Luque vs. Stephen Thompson

Blagoy Ivanov vs. Derrick Lewis

Gregor Gillespie vs. Kevin Lee

UFC 244 PRELIMINARY CARD (8pm est on ESPN+)

Corey Anderson vs. Johnny Walker

Makwan Amirkhani vs. Shane Burgos

Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Brad Tavares

Andrei Arlovski vs. Jair Rozenstruik

UFC 244 EARLY PRELIMS (6:30pm est on ESPN+)

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Jennifer Maia

Lyman Good vs. Chance Rencountre – Good def. Rencountre via TKO at 2:03 of Round 3

Julio Arce vs. Hakeem Dawodu – Dawodu def. Arce by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

