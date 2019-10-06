UFC 243 | Justin Gaethje says he ‘went big’ on a first round finish from Robert Whittaker

UFC lightweight contender Justin Gaethje says he ‘went big’ on a first round finish from Robert Whittaker for tonight’s UFC 243 event.

Whittaker will take on Israel Adesanya in a middleweight title unification bout that serves as the headliner of this evenings UFC 243 event in Melbourne, Australia.

Justin Gaethje recently took to Twitter where he shared the following statement regarding tonight’s highly anticipated main event.

I’m a huge Bobby Knuckles fan LET’S GO #UFC243 I went big on the first round finish. Man’s coming out on fire. @ufc — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) October 5, 2019

While ‘The Highlight’ might be hoping for a first round finish from ‘Bobby Knuckles’, Whittaker recently told reporters that he plans to take ‘Stylebender’ into the deep waters of rounds four and five.

Tonight’s fight will mark the first time in fifteen months that Robert Whittaker has stepped foot inside of the Octagon. In his most previous effort at UFC 225 in June of 2018, Whittaker defeated Yoel Romero via split-decision in a ‘fight of the year’ performance.

As for Justin Gaethje, ‘The Highlight’ is coming off a first round TKO victory over former lightweight title challenger Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone.

Gaethje is currently 21-2 in his mixed martial arts career, which includes a 4-2 record in the UFC. The former WSOF is looking to secure either a title shot or a scrap with former two-division champion Conor McGregor for his next Octagon appearance.

What do you think of Justin Gaethje betting big on Robert Whittaker to score a first round finish over Israel Adesanya at tonight's UFC 243 event in Australia?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com October 5, 2019