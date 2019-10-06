UFC 243 Results: Megan Anderson submits Zarah Fairn dos Santos (Video)

A women’s featherweight bout between Megan Anderson and Zarah Fairn dos Santos kicked off tonight’s UFC 243 televised prelims.

Anderson entered tonight’s contest sporting a record of 9-4. In her most recent Octagon appearance, the Australian suffered a first round submission loss to Canadian standout Felicia Spencer.

Since joining the UFC ranks in June of 2018, Anderson has gone 1-2, scoring a victory over Cat Zingano.

Megan Anderson returned to form at tonight’s event, submitting her opponent with just over a minute to go in the opening round. The Aussie was able to lock in a triangle choke that secured the fight-ending finish.

Check out the highlight below:

Megan Anderson first round SUBMISSION! @MeganA_MMA gets the first round finish in front of the home crowd! #UFC243 pic.twitter.com/7Y0ujCfVKW — UFC (@ufc) October 6, 2019

Official UFC 243 Result: Megan Anderson def. Zarah Fairn dos Santos via submission (triangle choke) at 3:57 of Round 1

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com October 5, 2019