UFC 242: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Dustin Poirier Fight Card and Start Time

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to Abu Dhabi on September 7, for UFC 242: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Dustin Poirier.

The event is the UFC’s first under a new five-year partnership with the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi to bring UFC events to the emirate for the next five years.

Each event in Abu Dhabi is expected to host at least one UFC title fight, and UFC 242 will be no different.

The UFC’s first and only Muslim champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov (27-0 MMA), will put his lightweight title on the line in the UFC 242 main event against current division interim title holder Dustin Poirier.

‘The Eagle’ captured to the promotions vacant lightweight title at UFC 223 in April of 2018, defeating Al Iaquinta by unanimous decision.

Khabib Nurmagomedov would go on to defend his title against bitter rival Conor McGregor at UFC 229, a fight the Russian won by way of fourth round submission.

As for Dustin Poirier (25-5 MMA), ‘The Diamond’ will enter UFC 242 on a five-fight win streak, his latest being a unanimous decision victory over Max Holloway at UFC 236.

During his recent win streak, Poirier has scored TKO victories over former MMA Champions Justin Gaethje, Eddie Alvarez and Anthony Pettis.

UFC 242 is co-headlined by another lightweight scrap featuring Paul Felder taking on Edson Barboza.

Barboza (20-7 MMA) has gone just 1-3 over his past four Octagon appearances. During that time, the Brazilian has suffered losses Khabib Nurmagomedov, Kevin Lee and Justin Gaethje respectively.

Meanwhile, Paul Felder has gone 3-1 over his past four contests. In his most recent effort at UFC Phoenix, Felder defeated James Vick by way of unanimous decision.

It is important to note that UFC 242: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Dustin Poirier will have an early kickoff due to the time difference between Abu Dhabi and the United States.

The main card, which airs on ESPN+ Pay-Per-View, starts at 2pm EST. The UFC 242 preliminary bouts will air on the FX Network (which is now owned by ESPN) at 12pm EST (Noon). The UFC 242 early preliminary bouts will air on UFC Fight Pass at 10am EST.

UFC 242 Main Card (2pm EST on ESPN+ PPV)

Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Dustin Poirier

Edson Barboza vs. Paul Felder

Islam Makhachev vs. Davi Ramos

Curtis Blaydes vs. Shamil Abdurakhimov

Mairbek Taisumov vs. Carlos Diego Ferreira

UFC 242 Televised Prelims (12pm EST on ESPN+)

Khalid Taha vs. Bruno Silva

Don Madge vs. Fares Ziam

Ottman Azaitar vs. Teemu Packalén

Liana Jojua vs. Sarah Moras

UFC 242 Fight Pass Prelims (10am EST on UFC Fight Pass)

Belal Muhammad vs. Takashi Sato

Nordine Taleb vs. Muslim Salikhov

Omari Akhmedov vs. Zak Cummings

Joanne Calderwood vs. Andrea Lee

Zubaira Tukhugov vs. Lerone Murphy

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com August 24, 2019