Mike Perry calls for a fight with “spoiled” Conor McGregor

UFC welterweight standout Mike Perry is willing to fight former promotional ‘champ champ’ Conor McGregor even with his busted up nose.

‘Platinum’ suffered one of the nastiest broken noses in mixed martial arts history during his most recent fight against Vicente Luque at UFC Uruguay.

Perry’s severely broken nose, which stemmed from a knee to the face, required surgery to fix. The brash welterweight will now be on the sidelines for a few months while the injury heals.

Despite losing his last fight and having gone just 2-4 over his past six Octagon appearances, Mike Perry (13-5 MMA) has issued a challenge to former UFC ‘champ champ’ Conor McGregor.

Shortly after McGregor spoke to ESPN, where he broke his silence on striking an elderly man in a pub, the sports outlet shared footage of the interview on their Instagram page.

Mike Perry obviously took time to listen to the Irishman’s interview while scrolling Instagram, and responded with the following statement.

“Shut UP already with this damn interview. Why ask us to click a link and watch the whole thing if you’re gonna post it already.” Mike Perry wrote. “I’ll fight his spoiled ass on UFC Tampa with a busted nose. I’ll beat him with his own left hand. SHUT UPPPP.”

Conor McGregor has not stepped foot inside the Octagon since suffering a fourth round submission loss to Khabib Nurmagoemdov at UFC 229.

‘Mystic Mac’ was apparently linked to a fight with Justin Gaethje at UFC 240, however that bout fell through after McGregor suffered a hand injury.

While Conor McGregor normally competes at lightweight, he has made a trip up to welterweight in the past.

Both of Conor’s infamous fights with Nate Diaz took place at 170-pounds.

Whether or not Conor McGregor will respond to Mike Perry’s latest challenge remains to be seen.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com August 24, 2019