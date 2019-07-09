UFC 239 medical suspensions revealed, Ben Askren gets lengthy sit after KO loss

Last weekend, the Octagon returned to Las Vegas, Nevada for International Fight Week and a stacked UFC 239 card.

In the main event, light heavyweight champion, Jon Jones defended his title as he edged out a split-decision over Thiago Santos. During the fight, the Brazilian’s knee buckled numerous times, while “Bones” had to be carried out of the Octagon due to his own leg injury. Meanwhile, the co-main event saw Amanda Nunes knock out Holly Holm in the first frame to defend her bantamweight title.

UFC 239 also featured some other highlight reel finishes like Jorge Masvidal’s five-second knockout win over Ben Askren and Luke Rockhold getting knocked out by Jan Blachowicz.

With all of these finishes and wars, it should come as no surprise that the Nevada State Athletic Commission handed out some lengthy medical suspensions after UFC 239.

UFC 239 medical suspensions:

Jon Jones: Needs left foot X-ray. If injury discovered, must have orthopedic doctor’s clearance, or suspended until Jan. 3, 2020; suspended at minimum until Aug. 21 with no contact until Aug. 6

Thiago Santos: Needs left hand X-rayed and MRI of left knee. If injury discovered, must have orthopedic doctor clearance, or suspended until Jan. 3, 2020; suspended at minimum until Aug. 6 with no contact until July 28

Holly Holm: Suspended until Sept. 5 with no contact until Aug. 21

Ben Askren: Suspended until Sept. 5 with no contact until Aug. 21

Luke Rockhold: Needs oral and maxillofacial surgery, doctor’s clearance for fractured left jaw, or suspended until Jan. 3, 2020; suspended at minimum until Sept. 5 with no contact until Aug. 21

Diego Sanchez: suspended until Aug. 6 with no contact until July 28 for hard fight

Michael Chiesa: Needs left hand X-ray. If injury discovered, must have orthopedic doctor’s clearance, or suspended until Jan. 3, 2020

Gilbert Melendez: Suspended until Aug. 21 with no contact until Aug. 6

Marlon Vera: Suspended until Aug. 6 with no contact until July 28

Claudia Gadelha: Needs right hand X-ray. If injury discovered, must have orthopedic doctor’s clearance, or suspended until Jan. 3, 2020

Randa Markos: Needs left hand X-ray. If injury discovered, must have orthopedic doctor’s clearance, or suspended until Jan. 3, 2020

Alejandro Perez: Suspended until Sept. 5 with no contact until Aug. 21 for hard fight

Song Yadong: Needs right foot X-rayed and MRI of left knee. If injury discovered, must have orthopedic doctor clearance, or suspended until Jan. 3, 2020; suspended at minimum until Aug. 6 with no contact until July 28

Jack Marshman: suspended until July 21 with no contact until July 14

Julia Avila: suspended until Aug. 21 with no contact until Aug. 6 for cut above right eye

Pannie Kianzad: suspended until Sept. 5 with no contact until Aug. 21

(h/t MMA Junkie)

What do you make of the medical suspensions for UFC 239?

