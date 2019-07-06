UFC 239 Fighter Salaries Revealed: Jon Jones leads payroll

As expected, Jon Jones will be paid handsomely for his UFC 239 title fight with Thiago Santos this evening.

The guaranteed UFC 239 fighter salaries were revealed just moments ago by MMAJunkie’s John Morgan.

According to the report, Jon Jones is guaranteed $500k for his Fight with ‘Marreta’ this evening.

Jon Jones – $500K

Thiago Santos – $350K

Amanda Nunes – $300K/$200K (win bonus)

Holly Holm – $300K

Jorge Masvidal – $100K/$100K

Ben Askren – $210K/$160K

Luke Rockhold – $200K/$150K

Jan Blachowicz – $46K/$46K

As seen above, Amanda Nunes has the chance to bank as much as ‘Bones’ with a victory over Holly Holm this evening.

Jones was last seen in action at April’s UFC 235 event, where he scored a unanimous decision victory over Anthony Smith.

Prior to that, Jon Jones had recaptured his light heavyweight crown at UFC 232 by scoring a third round knockout victory over Alexander Gustafsson.

With a victory over Santos this evening at UFC 239, many fans believe the next fight for Jon Jones is a trilogy bout with current heavyweight champ Daniel Cormier.

Jones recently touched on the potential of a third bout with Cormier suggesting that with the right payday, the trilogy bout could actually happen at heavyweight.

“Yea I think that would help a lot,” Jones replied when asked if he’d need a big purse to move up in weight. “You know the UFC, they are a very successful company. We’re growing every year, and I know they have the funds to make the fight happen. I want to be treated like I am in a super fight, and I know they will do that when the time comes.”

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com July 6, 2019