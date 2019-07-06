Darren Till sends classy message to Jorge Masvidal ahead of UFC 239

Although Jorge Masvidal brutally knocked him out back in March in his home country of England, Darren Till apparently holds no ill will towards his opponent.

Till took to social media on Saturday to wish Masvidal the best of luck in his fight against Ben Askren tonight at UFC 239.

“Good luck Jorge Masvidal tonight fair play to you last fight. The lesson was valuable,” Till wrote to Masvidal on Instagram.

The two rivals met back at UFC Fight Night 147 at the O2 Arena in London, England. Darren Till was a heavy favorite heading into the fight, but Masvidal starched him in the second round with punches, becoming the first man to finish Till with strikes. Jorge Masvidal now fights Ben Askren at UFC 239 in a potential No. 1 contender’s bout, while Till awaits his next matchup.

Despite Till giving credit to Masvidal for his win, that hasn’t stopped the Brit from making it known he wants a rematch with Masvidal. Till recently did a sit-down interview with Fighters Only Magazine and said he would welcome a rematch with Masvidal. If Masvidal loses to Askren on Saturday night then it’s possible the UFC could give Till the rematch he desires, though it seems more likely Till needs to get a win against someone else to jump back into the mix with the other top contenders at 170lbs.

For now, Till will watch UFC 239 with the rest of the MMA world as we all wait with eager anticipation to see Askren and Masvidal throw down in what many consider the “People’s Main Event” of tonight’s card.

Should Darren Till get a rematch with Jorge Masvidal if he loses against Ben Askren?