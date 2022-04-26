Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou will “do bigger business than Mayweather vs. McGregor”, says promoter

Bob Arum has all the confidence in the world that Tyson Fury vs. Francis Ngannou would be a massive fight.

After Fury knocked out Dillian Whyte he brought Francis Ngannou into the ring as both men have shown interest in making a fight happen. There’s no question it would be a spectacle and for Arum – who is the promoter of Fury – he thinks it would be bigger than Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor.

“This UFC guy, assuming that he’s able to fight, that’ll do monumental business,” Arum told BoxingScene.com. “They know each other and they know how much there is to be made for that fight. I think Fury and this UFC heavyweight champion, Ngannou, do bigger business than Mayweather and McGregor.”

It does seem unlikely that this fight would be bigger than Mayweather-McGregor, as they were the two biggest stars in boxing and MMA at the time. It translated to a massive event that did well over five million pay-per-view buys. Fury, meanwhile, has only sold one pay-per-view of over one million and Ngannou is not the biggest star in the UFC so getting to five million seems unlikely.

Even if it doesn’t get near Mayweather-McGregor, both Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou would get massive paydays for the fight and it would be something the fight world would tune in for. The hype would also be intensified if it were a mixed rules fight with MMA gloves (but boxing rules) which Ngannou has spoken about.

However, as of right now, it still is uncertain if the fight will even happen. Dana White has spoken about how he doesn’t see the fight happening, and given that Ngannou still is under UFC contract, he wouldn’t be able to take the fight without the promotions blessing. With that said, ‘The Predator’ has made it well known that he is willing to do whatever it takes to make the Fury fight happen.

