Tyson Fury rumored to appeared in EA UFC 4

Heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury is rumored to be a playable character in the new EA UFC 4 video game that is expected to be released later this year.

Forbes was the first to report that Fury would appear in EA UFC 4, which is expected to be released for PS4 and Xbox One. It is also expected to be part of the library for the new PS5 and Xbox Series X systems that are set to be released later this year. The UFC is set to be revealing more details about the latest video game when it heads to Fight Island in July.

Speaking to reporters following UFC on ESPN 11, White was asked about the rumors that Fury could appear in the new video game. Here’s what the UFC bossman said.

“What? Where are you hearing this sh*t,” White said (via MMAFighting.com).

“Tyson Fury might be (a playable character).”

However, White would not give any more details about the new video game, instead saying the promotion will reveal more news about it at UFC 251.

“Aren’t we doing this in Abu Dhabi? Why are you asking me these questions now? Because I might tell you?” White said.

There are also rumors floating around about who will be on the cover of the game. MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz hinted that it won’t be UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, but he did hint that there would be two cover fighters this time around. Some fans are already speculating that it could be UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and welterweight superstar Jorge Masvidal on the cover.

This should be the new cover

This man never lost

I know who will be on the new cover

One is good but another has a double digit loses

EA sports people sucks @TeamKhabib pic.twitter.com/9byCV9TcMY — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) June 20, 2020

This should be the new cover This man never lost I know who will be on the new cover One is good but another has a double digit loses EA sports people sucks @TeamKhabib

This will be the fourth game in the EA UFC library, following EA Sports UFC in 2014, EA Sports UFC 2 in 2016, and EA UFC 3 in 2018. Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson were the cover boys for the first game, while Conor McGregor and former women’s champ Ronda Rousey donned the second game’s cover. McGregor was also the cover boy for the third game. It remains to be seen if the rumors about who could be on the cover for the new game are true, but we won’t have to wait long to find out about that.

Are you excited to see Tyson Fury appear in EA UFC 4?