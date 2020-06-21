GSP explains what it takes to be the GOAT

UFC Hall of Famer Georges St. Pierre is widely considered to be one of the greatest MMA fighters of all time and GSP explained what it takes to be the GOAT.

GSP is one of the rare two-division champions in UFC history, having won the UFC welterweight and UFC middleweight titles, and he will be the next inductee into the UFC Hall of Fame. He is often ranked among the top-three MMA fighters of all time, but nothing was handed to him. GSP had to work for everything that he had, and now he’s giving some of his life lessons away to his fans in order to see them achieve their own goals.

Check out the inspirational speech GSP recently posted on his Instagram about what it takes to be the greatest you can be.

“I have had an incredible journey as a professional athlete. It all started must differently than it ends. Did you know that I lost more than half of my fights against the school bullies? I never won gold in point karate competition. When I had my first jiu-jitsu class I got tapped out five times in five minutes by a guy that I outweighed by like 30lbs. It broke me mentally so badly that at the time I wanted to quit everything right there on the spot. In my first wrestling competition in the United States, I got pinned in less than a minute in my first match. It really sucks to lose sometimes. Some experience can be taught, others need to be lived in order to improve. And I learned in my life for me that failure was my greatest teacher of all. Have a good weekend,” GSP said.

Where do you rank George St. Pierre on the list of all-time GOATs in MMA?