PHOTO | Tyson Fury details incredible physical transformation

Heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury posted a series of photos detailing his incredible physical transformation over the last two years.

Fury recently fought and defeated Deontay Wilder in a rematch for all the marbles and it was by far the most impressive performance of his career to date. The Brit dominated Wilder from start to finish with a dominant punching attack before Wilder’s corner eventually threw in the towel in the seventh round, handing Fury the win via TKO.

Fury has been through a lot in his personal life in the last few years and shared a photo of the incredible physical transformation he’s made during that time below. Check it out, courtesy of Fury’s Instagram.

Been an amazing comeback over the last 2 years. Thank you for the support.

While most thought Fury would take on Anthony Joshua next in a superfight between heavyweight boxing champions, Wilder exercised his rematch clause and is expected to get another crack at Fury later this year. If that fight does happen it will be the trilogy bout between Fury and Wilder after the two previously fought to a split draw in 2018.

Getting back to the photos, it truly is amazing what Fury has been able to do with his physique over the last few years. As you can see from the photos, he went from a pudgy heavyweight to a lean, mean, fighting machine. It just shows how much dedication went into Fury’s training camp to lose all that extra weight and turn it into muscle. And it certainly showed in the Wilder fight as Fury has never looked better in his career. Let’s hope he decides to keep up with his training regiment and look that good the next time he steps into the ring.

What do you think is next for Tyson Fury?