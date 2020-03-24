Tyron Woodley vs. Leon Edwards will be rescheduled, says Dana White

The postponed main event for UFC London between welterweights Tyron Woodley and Leon Edwards will be rescheduled according to UFC president Dana White.

There was speculation the UFC could scrap the Woodley vs. Edwards fight and instead book Woodley against rival Colby Covington. Not so, says White. Woodley vs. Edwards is on, as are all the other fights from UFC London, UFC Columbus and UFC Portland that have been postponed. White says all those fights will happen at a later date.

Speaking to Kevin Iole on Instagram Live, White confirmed Woodley vs. Edwards is a go as soon as the coronavirus outbreak ends.

“All these fights are being rescheduled. Once we get the Khabib fight on, we’re rolling, man. We’re back in business, and we’re rolling. And like I told you earlier, everybody that’s going to fight because they want to, not because they have to,” White said (via MMAjunkie).

Since postponing the London, Columbus and Portland cards, there has been no word from the UFC about paying the fighters who were set to fight on those events. Fighters such as Ashlee Evans-Smith have been outspoken about the UFC not giving the displaced fighters any sort of compensation. Edwards, too, was not happy the UFC wanted him to fly to the U.S. on extremely short notice with no guarantee of a fight in the U.S.

It looks like the fighters like Edwards and Woodley will still get their opportunity to compete, but it’s hard to say when that will be. The coronavirus outbreak is ravaging the entire globe and at this point, there’s no telling when it will end. But if and when it does, look for the UFC to rebook Edwards and Woodley, along with all the other scrapped bouts.

Do you think the UFC is doing the right thing rescheduling Tyron Woodley vs. Leon Edwards or should the promotion go with Woodley vs. Colby Covington instead?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/24/2020.