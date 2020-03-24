Joanna Jedrzejczyk fires back at Colby Covington: ‘He’s such a big liar’

UFC women’s strawweight contender Joanna Jedrzejczyk fired back at Colby Covington, calling the welterweight a “big liar” for the things he’s said about her.

Jedrzejczyk has not been a fan of the way Covington has conducted himself at American Top Team, as he’s feuded with his teammates such as Dustin Poirier and Jorge Masvidal. Covington has also gone after Jedrzejczyk, calling her “washed up” among other things.

Speaking to the Eurobash Podcast, Jedrzejczyk shot back at Covington for the things he’s said about her and other members of ATT.

“It’s part of his act. He’s not a very polite or a smart guy, so he doesn’t know what to do. He needs other people to make himself big, so I don’t want to talk about this guy, you know. I can tell you guys that it’s a shame for us, it’s a shame that he’s talking crap like this. It’s all ugly things. He’s a dirty guy and I don’t want to talk about, I just don’t want to talk about it,” Jedrzejczyk said.

ATT’s owner Dan Lambert introduced a new rule on its fighters not talking trash to each other, so perhaps things will change now and Covington will sing a different tune. Jedrzejczyk is surely hoping that’s the case going forward, as it gives her one less thing to worry about as she heals up from her war against Weili Zhang at UFC 248. At this point, Jedrzejczyk is just tired of talking about her controversial teammate and wants to move on from everything.

“He’s lying, you know. I don’t know why he’s such a big liar and I just don’t want to talk about. I don’t want to waste my time talking about him,” Jedrzejczyk said.

What do you think of this response from Joanna Jedrzejczyk?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/24/2020.