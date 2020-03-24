Boxer Otto Wallin believes he has COVID-19

Otto Wallin, a former opponent of boxing heavyweight champ Tyson Fury, believes he’s caught COVID-19.

Wallin made this announcement during an interview with TMZ. He explained that his mother recently visited him in New York City, and that she began to feel ill after returning home to Sweden. Her boyfriend also fell ill, and later tested positive for COVID-19.

Wallin now believes he’s carrying the infection — though his symptoms have dissipated.

“So, I felt like I had a fever but I didn’t,” he said. “And, then like I was starting to get better, and then all of a sudden I lost my smell and taste.”

During this scare, Wallin contacted his doctor, who advised him to stay home and self-quarantine unless his symptoms worsened. Wallin now feels “perfect,” but is continuing his quarantine as a precaution.

“I felt a little off but that was about it,” Wallin said. “I probably would have gone about my normal life if I didn’t know that this was going on. So I’ve been quarantining since Saturday so that’s been over a week now.

“It’s better to save the tests for those who really need it and take some pressure off the hospitals,” Wallin added.

As aforementioned, Otto Wallin is a recent opponent of boxing’s apex predator Tyson Fury. Wallin fought Fury in September of 2019. Despite badly bloodying the English star, he wound up losing a unanimous decision.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/24/2020.