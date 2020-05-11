Tyron Woodley vs. Gilbert Burns opening odds released

The opening betting odds have been released for the upcoming bout between former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and Gilbert Burns.

Combate last week reported that Woodly vs. Burns is set to headline the UFC Fight Night card on May 23, which is rumored to take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The UFC has not officially announced the bout yet but UFC president Dana White told the media last week that this is the fight the promotion wants to book, so it’s just a matter of making things official now.

With the fight on the verge of being officially announced, the online sportsbooks have released the opening odds for Woodley vs. Burns. Take a look at them below, courtesy of BestFightOdds.

UFC Futures Betting Odds

Tyron Woodley -145

Gilbert Burns +125

Woodley opened as a -145 betting favorite. That means you would have to bet $145 to win $100. Burns opened as a +125 betting underdog. That means you would have to bet $100 to win $125.

This should be a great fight between two of the best welterweights in the sport. Woodley has not fought since March 2019, when he dropped a unanimous decision to Kamaru Usman at UFC 235 to lose the welterweight title. Woodley was set to fight Leon Edwards in the main event at UFC London before the card was scratched due to the coronavirus outbreak. Instead, he will now take on the surging Burns and get back into title contention.

Burns has emerged as a legitimate contender in the UFC welterweight division the last year or so. He has won five straight fights overall including all three of his fights at 170lbs. In his last fight, Burns knocked out Demian Maia in devastating fashion to emerge as a top contender in the welterweight division. A win over Woodley and Burns will move one step closer to securing the next title shot at 170lbs.

Who do you have your money on, Tyron Woodley or Gilbert Burns?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 5/11/2020.