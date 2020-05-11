VIDEO | Georges St-Pierre had a priceless reaction to UFC Hall of Fame induction

Over the weekend, during the UFC 249 broadcast, it was announced that Georges St-Pierre will be inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame.

Not long after this announcement was made, the UFC shared footage of GSP’s first reaction to the news of his Hall of Fame induction. It’s worth a watch.

Left him speechless! Watch @GeorgesStPierre‘s first reaction to hearing he’ll be entering the #UFCHoF! 🇨🇦🏆 pic.twitter.com/oPVHz6SgSS — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) May 10, 2020

“This was supposed to be a lot bigger when we announced this, but this pandemic thing… but you’re being inducted into the Hall of Fame, my friend,” UFC President Dana White told GSP on a video call.

“Oh, really?” GSP responded with a huge grin. “What an honor. Thank you so much.”

“You’re welcome, and well deserved, my man,” White responded. “You’ve accomplished a lot of things in your life. Well deserved, my brother.”

“Thank you for everything man,” GSP concluded. “Wow. I don’t know what to say. What a great honor.”

Georges St-Pierre reigned over the UFC welterweight division for many years, defeating the likes of Matt Hughes, BJ Penn, Matt Serra, Jon Fitch, Thiago Alves, Josh Koscheck, Jake Shields, Dan Hardy, Carlos Condit, Nick Diaz, and Johnny Hendricks during his reign. After his win over Hendricks, he embarked on a temporary retirement. He ended that retirement in 2017, when he returned to the Octagon to challenge Michael Bisping for the UFC middleweight title. GSP won this fight via submission, becoming a two-division champion in the process, and then retired again—this time, for good.

The Canadian legend hung up the gloves with an overall record of 26-2-0.

What are your thoughts on the UFC’s choice to add Georges St-Pierre to the UFC Hall of Fame? Let us know in the comments section down below.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 5/11/2020.