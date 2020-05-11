Colby Covington denies TUF coaching talk, but guarantees he will fight Kamaru Usman again

UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington denied that he’s in talks to be a coach on TUF, but guarantees he will fight Kamaru Usman again.

UFC president Dana White recently announced the return of The Ultimate Fighter and he mentioned several coaching pairings the UFC is thinking about for the show. One of them is a pairing between Covington and Usman, bitter rivals who had one of the best fights of 2019 at UFC 245 when Usman beat Covington via fifth-round TKO to take the belt.

Speaking to Nick Kalikas of MMAOddsbreaker.com, Covington admitted that while he wants to fight Usman again, he said he’s heard no talk about coaching on the next season of TUF.

“No, there’s no truth to that. I haven’t heard anything about that. That’s something you’d have to talk to Ballangee, my management agency, about. Ballangee’s got the answer to that,” Covington said.

“But you know, I’m just saying ready. I want my rematch more than anything. I’m just gonna stay prepared. It’s gonna come. There will be a sequel and there will be a trilogy with Marty Fake Newsman, and when it comes, I will be prepared and I will take what’s mine.”

While it seemed like Jorge Masvidal was a lock to get the next fight against Usman, there have been rumors in recent weeks that the UFC could run back Usman and Covington again, which would free up Masvidal to fight Conor McGregor instead. Covington has been vocal in his desire to get a rematch ever since UFC 245 went down, so perhaps if Masvidal gets McGregor then Covington can fight Usman instead. Even if it’s not next, look for Covington to get his rematch against Usman sooner rather than later if he keeps winning.

Do you think we will see the rematch between Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman in 2020?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 5/11/2020.