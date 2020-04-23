Tyron Woodley trashes “lil prostitute” Dan Hooker for loyalty to Israel Adesanya

Tyron Woodley started the week in a heated war of words with UFC middleweight champ Israel Adesanya, and is ending it bt jawing back-and-forth with Adesanya’s friend and training partner Dan Hooker.

Not long after Woodley and Adesanya started skirmishing on Twitter, Hooker joined the fracas.

Woodley was quick to target the Kiwi lightweight.

Izzy your pimp I see. You are quiet the Obedient woman of the night. You have made a living off taking shots and finding a way to come back😂😂😂. #BendingYouOverWithStyle #TooEasy! https://t.co/Qqs3b2LsB4 — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) April 22, 2020

“Izzy your pimp I see. You are quiet the Obedient woman of the night. You have made a living off taking shots and finding a way to come back. #BendingYouOverWithStyle #TooEasy!” – Tyron Woodley on Twitter.

Not one to back down, Hooker promptly responded to Woodley, taking a shot at the former welterweight champ’s burgeoning rap career.

You should get into comedy champ, I promise 100% it can’t go worse than your rap career. 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/f09hrLtQAJ — Dan Hangman Hooker (@danthehangman) April 22, 2020

“You should get into comedy champ, I promise 100% it can’t go worse than your rap career.” – Dan Hooker on Twitter.

Woodley then fired a return volley, emphasizing that he previously held UFC gold — something Hooker has thus far failed to accomplish.

Key word Champ. A word that will never be attacked to a name like yours. Stay out of grown folk biz you lil prostitute https://t.co/kSLuOOp798 — Tyron T-Wood Woodley (@TWooodley) April 23, 2020

“Key word Champ. A word that will never be attacked to a name like yours. Stay out of grown folk biz you lil prostitute” – Tyron Woodley on Twitter.

What do you think of this heated social media exchange between Tyron Woodley and Dan Hooker?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/23/2020.