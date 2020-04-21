Israel Adesanya responds to Tyron Woodley: “Oboy sit down before I lash your nyash well well”

Israel Adesanya has issued a firm response to Tyron Woodley’s recent callout.

The middleweight champion isn’t holding back as he threatened the former welterweight champion on social media.

Woodley hasn’t fought since 2019 when he lost his 170-pound belt to Kamaru Usman. His next opponent was scheduled to be Leon Edwards at UFC London in March but the event was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic. Since then, “The Chosen One” claimed he still wants to take on the welterweight division, but he eventually intends on moving up to middleweight.

“I’m just getting started. I’m not going to act like I’m going to be here until I’m 45, but I’m not going anywhere for a while. I’ve got a lot of people and mouths to shut up,” Woodley said during a recent Instagram live session (transcript via Bloody Elbow). “And then I want to spend some time at middleweight too.

“I’ve got to clean up the [welterweight] division. Three or four fights in the welterweight division, and when I feel like I can comfortably say that I’ve wiped everybody out, then I want to go up there and see what Izzy [Adesanya] is about,” Woodley added.

Israel Adesanya isn’t impressed by Woodley’s plan to try out the 185-pound division that he currently rules. Speaking on Twitter, he middleweight called out the 38-year old’s last fight against Kamaru Usman and threatened to beat him.

Lol see me see trouble…whala just dey find me anyhow.@TWooodley can’t even deal with one Nigerian Nightmare @USMAN84kg when he was at 30%.

Oboy sit down before I lash your nyash well well 😂 — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) April 21, 2020

“Lol see me see trouble…whala just dey find me anyhow,” said Adesanya in native Nigerian slang. “@TWooodley can’t even deal with one Nigerian Nightmare @USMAN84kg when he was at 30%. Oboy sit down before I lash your nyash well well.”

This isn’t the first time that “The Last Stylebender” has called out top dogs in other UFC divisions. Last week, Adesanya talked down to the light heavyweight champion, Jon Jones. In their ongoing feud, he has mocked the star for his recent arrest and suggested he would take him on at light heavyweight.

“Hey p*ssy you still there,” Adesanya goaded Jon Jones last week.

Hey pussy you still there… @JonnyBones — Israel Adesanya (@stylebender) April 12, 2020

What do you think of Israel Adesanya’s response to Tyron Woodley?

