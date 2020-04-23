Eddie Alvarez and Michael Chandler pitched promotions about potential trilogy in 2018

Eddie Alvarez and Michael Chandler had two classic fights during their time with Bellator MMA and while there has always been chatter of a trilogy, those hopes were ended when Alvarez went to the UFC and then later moved on to ONE Championship.

As he was approaching free agency after his UFC run, Alvarez considered running it back with Chandler and recently revealed that both he and Chandler pitched the fight to other promotions.

Speaking to James Lynch of The Score, Alvarez revealed that both of them had a conversation about pitching their trilogy and it was something that excited “The Underground King”.

Eddie Alvarez (@Ealvarezfight) revealed in 2018 when he was a free agent, the former UFC champ spoke with Michael Chandler and pitched promotions about a potential trilogy fight. Full interview on @theScoreMMA podcast here https://t.co/CUMvrFxSQm pic.twitter.com/PGZkNE3MXZ — James Lynch (@LynchOnSports) April 22, 2020

“I spoke with Mike when I was becoming a free agent and he was also becoming a free agent, and that wasn’t too long ago. I made sure I called him and said ‘Hey why don’t we fight again and we go to someone and sell it someone?’ That was something I was really excited about. I was like ‘Hey maybe we do a third fight and we sell it to a promotion and we’ll both get paid a s**t load of money.’ That conversation only went so far.”

Alvarez included that he didn’t hear much from Chandler after having the initial conversation but he understands why his former rival would re-sign with Bellator because of the paychecks and treatment he gets from them.

“I didn’t hear from him and then next thing I heard, he re-signed with Bellator. He’s doing really well for himself with Bellator, he just keeps re-signing and I don’t blame him,” Alvarez said. “The kind of money that he’s making with Bellator, I don’t see him making anywhere else. He’s able to keep re-signing with them and make a good living and keep knocking guys out the way he is, he’ll do well.”

The two fighters split their first two fights. Eddie Alvarez would go on to win the UFC’s lightweight title with a KO over Rafael dos Anjos and would eventually drop the title to Conor McGregor. Although he has moved on from the UFC, Alvarez recently said that he still believes he’s one of a very few fighters who could beat the reigning champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Would you have liked to see Alvarez-Chandler 3?

This article first appeared on BJPenn.com on 4/23/2020