Tyron Woodley shuts down rumors of UFC release

Former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley has emphatically shut down rumors that he’s been released by the promotion.

The rumors began on Wednesday morning, after Woodley allegedly posted on Snapchat about being released from the UFC.

Speaking on Instagram, however, the former welterweight champion denied being released by the UFC, and questioned the veracity of the Snapchat post in question.

“This is cap,” Woodley wrote in his Instagram post, debunking his alleged Snapchat post. “I never posted this. I never reported this and I would never have my phone on a 24h clock.

“All News ain’t real news,” Woodley added in the caption for his post. “You reporters got my math. Hit my line if there is ever a discrepancy. Last comment on this.”

Malki Kawa, who manages Woodley, also took to Twitter to shut down these rumors.

Tyron woodley did not get cut. Not sure what’s on his snap, but he did not post that. — malki kawa (@malkikawa) December 23, 2020

“Tyron Woodley did not get cut,” Kawa wrote. “Not sure what’s on his snap, but he did not post that.”

Tyron Woodley is currently riding consecutive decision losses to Kamaru Usman, Gilbert Burns and Colby Covington. Despite this skid, his coach says he’s currently working on regaining his motivation.

“He’s really just working his way back up,” Roufus told MMA Fighting. “A lot of people don’t realize the change in—You hate to talk about money, but people who fist fight for a living, I did for 20 years, I understand these guys want more than normal people. The way it works when you are the champion you get paid X amount, then you go back to your normal pay and it’s definitely a change of attitude. I think it’s a little harder to stay motivated, I think it’s harder to become champion again in the UFC because it’s such a change of attitude and people who’ve been doing it, I tip my hat to them. It’s very hard.

“Tyron is working on getting his motivation back. You can say what you want about him, but there’s no quit in the man. I respect that a lot. Most people would give up after the tough days these guys see, but there’s no quit in Tyron and he’s optimistic about 2021 and he’s looking to turn it around.”

