Rafael dos Anjos trashes Conor McGregor for giving “Cowboy” props

Former UFC lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos did not appreciate a recent comment from MMA superstar Conor McGregor.

Earlier this week, McGregor took to Twitter to congratulate the UFC on a successful year. In his Tweet, McGregor claimed that his January fight with Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone was the UFC’s biggest pay-per-view of the year. He also gave Cerrone props for tapping Rafael dos Anjos at last Sunday’s Submission Underground 19 card.

While Cerrone ended up tapping dos Anjos in overtime, he appeared to force his Brazilian rival to tap earlier in the match, too. For that reason, McGregor stated that Cerrone submitted dos Anjos twice.

Unsurprisingly, this comment did not go over well with dos Anjos, who reminded that he holds two decisive wins over Cerrone in MMA: a decision and a first-round knockout.

Congrats to the @ufc on a well fought 2020! The only sporting company on the planet to come through the entire year! Incredible!

I am honoured to secure their highest PPV of the year with McGregor Vs Cerrone.

Congrats Donald, and also on his double submission win last night. #No1 pic.twitter.com/Xvh76Gki3U — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 21, 2020

“Congrats to the @ufc on a well fought 2020,” McGregor wrote. “The only sporting company on the planet to come through the entire year! Incredible! I am honoured to secure their highest PPV of the year with McGregor Vs Cerrone. Congrats Donald, and also on his double submission win last night.”

Stfu Connor!! Double win submission ?? It started with the ambar on. It was a fun and friendly match. I make a living with MMA and you saw what happen twice when me and Donald fought MMA. https://t.co/zQUWmSDqbp — Rafael dos Anjos (@RdosAnjosMMA) December 23, 2020

“Stfu Connor!! Double win submission ?? It started with the armbar on,” dos Anjos fired back. “It was a fun and friendly match. I make a living with MMA and you saw what happen twice when me and Donald fought MMA.”

This is far from the first time Conor McGregor and Rafael dos Anjos have butted heads on social media. The pair were briefly expected to fight for the lightweight title in 2016, and while that fight never came to fruition, there’s clearly still plenty of lingering animosity between them.