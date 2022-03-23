Tyron Woodley says Colby Covington is a “ho” if he presses charges against Jorge Masvidal: “A fight’s a fight”

By
Cole Shelton
-
Tyron Woodley says Colby Covington is a “ho” if he presses charges against Jorge Masvidal for sucker-punching him.

‘Gamebred’ attended a restaurant on Monday night in Miami wearing a surgical mask and his hood up and allegedly sucker-punched Covington twice. Those punches reportedly broke one of Covington’s teeth and left an abrasion on his wrist. Along with that, Jorge Masvidal is now facing a felony arrest if Covington cooperates with the police, and their investigation proves Colby’s claims.

Although Covington certainly has the right to press charges, Tyron Woodley doesn’t believe he should, as he says the former friends still had a beef they needed to settle. The former UFC welterweight champion spoke on Instagram Live:

“Colby Covington’s a ho if he’s trying to press charges on my dog. A fight’s a fight. You just fought him in a cage. If ya’ll still ain’t settled it by then, then shit might have to go again. It might be for free this time,” Woodley said on Instagram Live.

As Tyron Woodley says, he is friends with Jorge Masvidal as the two used to train with one another at American Top Team. Along with that, both men dislike Colby Covington a ton, so it shouldn’t be a surprise to see Woodley backing ‘Gamebred’.

Covington and Masvidal collided in the Octagon a little over two weeks ago, where ‘Chaos’ proved to be the better fighter as he dominated ‘Gamebred’ from start to finish. One judge had it as a 50-44 but as Masvidal said after the fight, the beef wasn’t over, and even after this incident, it seems like their rivalry is far from over. Covington has yet to issue a response to this incident while the police still haven’t officially charged Masvidal as they are still investigating and talking to ‘Chaos’.

What do you make of Tyron Woodley’s comments about the Masvidal-Covington incident?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

