Nate Diaz sends a message to the ‘Paul sisters’, claims Jake and Logan hired security to make sure he wouldn’t get them

Nate Diaz has sent a message to the ‘Paul sisters’ after Jake Paul’s most recent boxing win over Tyron Woodley.

Last Saturday, Diaz was in attendance for the ‘Paul vs. Woodley 2’ card due to the fact his teammate, Chris Avila was fighting on the undercard. To no surprise, after Paul knocked out Woodley he called out the Stockton native and now, Diaz took to Instagram to send a message to him and his brother, Logan. As seen below, Nate claims the Paul’s hired security to keep him away from them.

“The Paul sisters hired this security team to make sure I wouldn’t get to them, like I was actually trying too, but it’s alll good with u guys I don’t take this fight thang with u2 serious.you guys playing boxing with wrestlers who can’t box or lil ass Floyd and that’s not cool bruh but it’s good. I’m a real fighter from the real fight game so don’t trip so hard when you see me fellas let’s just be friends it’s good,” Diaz wrote on Instagram.

Of course, this will only add to the speculation of a future fight between Nate Diaz and Jake Paul. Diaz is close to becoming a free agent and many believe he will leave and box Paul to make millions of dollars following his final fight with the UFC. It’s also a big-name opponent for Paul to compete against as he attempts to further his value as a boxer.

Diaz is currently 20-13 as a pro and on a two-fight losing streak after suffering a decision setback to Edwards in June. Prior to that, he lost by TKO to Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244 in MSG for the BMF belt. Despite not being ranked, the Stockton native still remains a big draw and can demand big fights. As mentioned, he wants to be active and is looking to fight in January but whether or not that happens is to be seen.

Do you think we will see Nate Diaz vs. Jake Paul in the future?