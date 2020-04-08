VIDEO | Tyron Woodley gives his best Kamaru Usman impression

Firstly a fighter, secondly a rapper, and now an actor, Tyron Woodley debuted his impersonating skills by giving his best Kamaru Usman impression.

In a clip shared by ESPN, “The Chosen One” mocked the softly spoken welterweight champion. Watch the full clip below:

“We takin’ shirts off like Usman…”@twooodley does his best impression of The Nigerian Nightmare 👕🚫 (via @arielhelwani) pic.twitter.com/qpkZNwYHDq — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) April 7, 2020

Woodley has declared his eagerness to fight his former opponent. He hasn’t fought since their UFC 235 matchup in March 2019 when “The Nigerian Nightmare” used his grappling expertise to beat Woodley to a unanimous decision victory. As a result, Kamaru Usman claimed the 170-pound belt from the former champion.

Despite losing his title, the whole experience humbled Woodley.

“Even in loss man, I thank Usman for that fight because I had to check myself,” Tyron Woodley said on social media. “I had to humble myself, I had to put myself back on the grind. I had to put myself back to where I was at when I f*cking got to the top, very uncomfortable place. Sparring world champion boxers and getting beat up. Wrestling division I wrestlers on a day-to-day basis. Running, training, strength, and conditioning at weird hours and just really get my body to a point where f*cking it couldn’t stand me. It hated me for what I was doing to it and that’s what I did. I got back to that now.”

The 38-year old Woodley was scheduled to fight Leon Edwards in the main event of UFC London last month. However, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the whole event was cancelled. Since then, Woodley has found a new target in Colby Covington. The pair have been going back and forth on social media, but are yet to confirm an official matchup.

Meanwhile, Kamaru Usman is expected to face off against “BMF” winner Jorge Masvidal later this year. However, Tyron Woodley’s new-found acting skills could bait the welterweight champion into a fight callout and potential matchup.

Would you like to see Tyron Woodley collide in a rematch against Kamaru Usman?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/8/2020.